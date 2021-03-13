Man charged with aggravated assault appeared to have ‘fresh blood’ on face

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is charged with aggravated assault after the victim told police that he “grabbed her around the throat, shoved her against the wall,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jonesboro police went to a home on Meadowbrook Street about an assault on March 11.
“The victim was crying, bleeding, and did not have pants on,” the affidavit notes. She told officers she had “defecated herself and struggled to breathe for some time.”
Police later found out the incident happened at home on Huntington Avenue.
Officers knocked on the door of the home, but William Sterling Cook, 37, did not answer the door.
Police said Cook “attempted to hide in the rear room of the residence, but was spotted by an officer watching that area.”
Cook was later taken into custody by police noted that there “appeared to be fresh blood on his face.”
Cook made his first court appearance on Friday, where a judge charged him with aggravated assault, a class D felony.
He was issued a $75,000 cash-surety bond with a no-contact order and ankle monitor.
He is scheduled to be in court again on April 30.
