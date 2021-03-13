NEA NAIA Roundup (3/12/21)

Lyon & Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball competed in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday. Williams Baptist baseball had a home doubleheader.
Lyon women’s basketball 66, Reinhardt 53
The No. 2-seed Lyon College women’s basketball team opened up the second quarter on a 10-0 run and outscored No. 3-seed Reinhardt, 22-10, in the period as the Scots claimed their spot in the championship game of the Alexandria Bracket B Opening Round pod with a 66-53 victory over the Eagles on Friday afternoon. The Scots will face No. 1-seed Lindsey Wilson on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Alexandria, La.
With the win, the Scots improved to 14-1 on the season, while Reinhardt ended its season at 12-7.
The Eagles commanded the opening minutes of the game as Reinhardt jumped out to a 12-3 lead over the Scots with 4:25 left in the first quarter. The Scots managed to cut the deficit to six as Mari-Hanna Newsom knocked down a three before Jade Giron split a pair of free throws just before the end of the quarter.
It was all Lyon to begin the second quarter as the Scots opened up the period on a 10-0 that put them ahead, 19-15. After a put-back by the Eagles to end the run, the Scots got back-to-back scores by Marleigh Dodson and Newsom as Lyon extended its lead to eight, 25-17. Reinhardt pulled back within four with just over three minutes left in the quarter by Lyon led, 31-25, at the half.
A bucket by Reinhardt’s Darika Chelsey pulled the Eagles within two, 33-31, but much like the second quarter, the Scots responded with a big run in the third period. The Scots knocked down four three-pointers over the course of a 16-4 run as Lyon extended its lead to 49-35. The Eagles pulled back within single digits momentarily before three free throws by Giron and a bucket by Blysse Harmon gave the Scots a 54-40 advantage after the third quarter.
A layup by Paige Kelley gave the Scots their largest lead of the game, 56-40, with 7:22 left to play as Lyon would command a double-digit lead for almost the remainder of the quarter.
Giron led the Scots with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, while Newsom chipped in 11.
St. Xavier (IL) 105, Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball 51
In his first season at the helm of the Lady Pioneers, Brad Phillips led his team to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship opening round. In their first-ever appearance in the big dance, the Lady ‘Neers fell to the Lady Cougars of Saint Xavier (Ill.) University 105-51.
The Lady Pioneer (8-10) forwards got things started for CRC, with Nakeeva Brandon and Kianna Hardaway putting their team up early. That lead would be short-lived as the Lady Cougars jumped ahead thanks to a 6-0 run. CRC coughed up 14 turnovers in the opening ten minutes, ten of which were pure steals from SXU as CRC trailed 29-13.
Crowley’s Ridge shot well in the second quarter, connecting on six of an attempted 15 shots from the floor; however, Saint Xavier (17-3) outrebounded CRC 15-7. The Lady Cougars separated at the half to lead 53-26 at the break.
The Lady ‘Neers came out of the locker rooms with their best quarter of the game, bucketing 19 points. Unfortunately, SXU also recorded their best quarter with 32 points. Octavia Lowery and Mickayla Smith led the charge in the penultimate quarter by hitting down three of five 3pt FGs. With ten minutes remaining, Crowley’s Ridge trailed 85-45
With their collective feet on the gas, Saint Xavier erased any hope of a Crowley’s Ridge comeback with a 20-6 fourth quarter to close the book of the 2020-21 season for the Lady Pioneers 105-51. In the last frame, SXU outrebounded CRC 22-7.
The Lady Pioneers were led offensively by Hardaway’s 16 points, followed by Lowery’s 10-point night.
Blue Mountain 6, Williams Baptist baseball 2
Blue Mountain 6, Williams Baptist baseball 3
The Williams Baptist baseball team fell in both games of the doubleheader against Blue Mountain on Friday afternoon, 6-3 and 6-2.
In game one, Blue Mountain went ahead 3-0 in the top of the third. The Eagles were able to get a run back in the bottom of the fourth after Brody Ninemire (SR/Viola, AR) singled to left. Andrew Radcliff (JR/Corning, Ark.) was brought in as a courtesy runner for the catcher and he came around to score on Brady Smith (SO/Cave City, Ark.)’s fielder’s choice. The Rams would push their lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles would get those run right back in the bottom half of the inning as Seth Gage (FR/Jonesboro, Ark.) led off the inning with a solo homerun over the right field fence. Then Trent Pobst (SR/Scott City, MO) singled to center, stole second and third, and scored on a wild throw by the catcher. The Eagles loaded up the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs with the heart of their lineup coming up, but Palmer Campbell (SO/New Madrid, MO) grounded into a 6-3 double play and on the same play Brady Smith was tagged out 3-6 to give Blue Mountain a triple play to end the threat.
Pobst went 3-3 to lead the team, while Smith and Gage both tabbed an RBI in the game.
Hunter Taylor (SO/Wynne, Ark.) pitched a complete game for the Eagles, giving up six runs off ten hits, while walking one and striking out two.
The Rams jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second, but the Eagles were able to get one run back in the home half of the inning when Chas Bell (FR/Southaven, Ms.) came around to score on Gage’s sac fly to center. The Eagles would tack on another run in the bottom of the fifth when Pobst scored off Ninemire’s single to down the left field line.
Ninemire went 2-3 with one RBI to lead the team.
Brennan White (SR/Fredericktown, MO) pitched a complete game for the Eagles, giving up five earned runs off nine hits and striking out seven.
The Eagles and Blue Mountain are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 13 starting at noon.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.