NEA NAIA Roundup (3/12/21)

In game one, Blue Mountain went ahead 3-0 in the top of the third. The Eagles were able to get a run back in the bottom of the fourth after Brody Ninemire (SR/Viola, AR) singled to left. Andrew Radcliff (JR/Corning, Ark.) was brought in as a courtesy runner for the catcher and he came around to score on Brady Smith (SO/Cave City, Ark.)’s fielder’s choice. The Rams would push their lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles would get those run right back in the bottom half of the inning as Seth Gage (FR/Jonesboro, Ark.) led off the inning with a solo homerun over the right field fence. Then Trent Pobst (SR/Scott City, MO) singled to center, stole second and third, and scored on a wild throw by the catcher. The Eagles loaded up the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs with the heart of their lineup coming up, but Palmer Campbell (SO/New Madrid, MO) grounded into a 6-3 double play and on the same play Brady Smith was tagged out 3-6 to give Blue Mountain a triple play to end the threat.