Police investigate ‘intentionally set’ house fire

Police investigate ‘intentionally set’ house fire
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in their fire investigation. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)
By Jorge Quiquivix | March 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated March 13 at 10:17 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating an intentional fire set last Saturday.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, police said the fire broke out at a home on West Victor Street around 8 p.m.

On the evening of 03/06/2021 an unknown individual intentionally set fire to a residence on W Victor St. The fire resulted in extensive damage to neighboring structures including Quality Tech Transmissions. If you have any information regarding the fire please contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Saturday, March 13, 2021

The surveillance video shows an individual walking in the area of the home set on fire before walking down the street.

The blaze left extensive damage to nearby structures, including Quality Tech Transmissions.

If you have any information on the fire, police ask you to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or dmustain@pbpolice.org.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.