Rain Chances Pick Back Up Sunday

Temperatures stay steady overnight as a few more showers move through near sunrise. Warmer air will move in through the day as most stay in the 60s. Rain chances are low for most of the day until a line of rain arrives Sunday evening into the overnight. The severe threat still looks pretty low, but we’ll watch a few storms for damaging wind gusts. Rain and storms move out around sunrise Monday morning. The sun returns pushing highs into the 70s thanks to strong southerly winds. Clouds increase once again, and temperatures stay warm ahead of another storm system on Wednesday. Once again, we’ll have to watch this system for severe weather. Cooler air tries to move in for the end of the week.