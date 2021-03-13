Total Life Healthcare data breached in ‘ransomware attack’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Participants’ data of St. Bernards Total Life Healthcare, Inc. was breached by a ransomware attack, according to a media release from HIPAA Privacy Officer Daya S. Shipman.
PeakTPA, a healthcare management services provider, notified TLH on Jan. 23 of a breach on or about December 28, 2020.
“The information accessed by the attack included name, date of birth, address, social security number and diagnosis codes,” according to the media release.
Total Life Healthcare provides a program of all-inclusive care for the Elderly (PACE) across a seven-county area in Northeast Arkansas, serving about 300 seniors.
The release notes PeakTPA has put in place additional protection measures, “including instituting the highest quality anti-virus protections, in an attempt to prevent such a breach from happening again.”
Participants have been notified by mail.
According to TLH, they’re also providing credit monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration at no cost to individuals affected for up to three years.
They ask participants to monitor account statements for improper activity, and if you have questions, you can call 1-855-761-0196 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
