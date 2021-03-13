Weather alters Arkansas State baseball series at Oklahoma

Originally slated for Friday, March 12-Sunday, March 14, the series has been pushed back to begin Sunday with a doubleheader. A-State (2-7) will open its series against the Sooners (6-6) at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the second game of the twinbill slated to begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Monday’s series finale slated for 1 p.m.