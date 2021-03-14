Arkansas men fall to LSU in SEC Tournament semifinals

Down three at halftime, Arkansas out-scored the Tigers 13-7 to start the second half and took a three-point lead (50-47). LSU answered with a 17-2 run to lead by 12 and the Tigers held the lead the rest of the way. LSU was up seven with 5:35 left to play. While the Tigers only made one field goal the rest of the way, LSU was 9-of-9 from the line to secure the win.