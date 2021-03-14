Arkansas softball extends win streak with Sunday victory over South Carolina

Redshirt freshman hurler Jenna Bloom (4-1) recorded the first SEC win of her career and tossed 4.1 innings allowing four hits, two earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts. Haff did not allow a batter to reach base over 2.2 innings of relief and recorded eight outs on just 17 pitches to earn her second save of the year. Haff struck out two and lowered her season ERA to 0.90. Oh (1-4) was the loser going 4.0 innings and allowing all three runs.