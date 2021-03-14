Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:49 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 14, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 326,943 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 257,143 confirmed cases
    • 69,800 probable cases
  • 318,363 recoveries
  • 3,085 active cases
    • 2,268 confirmed active cases
    • 817 probable active cases
  • 5,474 total deaths
    • 4,370 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,104 deaths among probable cases
  • 243 currently hospitalized
    • 116 in ICU
    • 55 on ventilators
  • 3,268,494 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 16.8% positive antigen tests
  • 2,928,770 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, March 13:

  1. Pulaski: 24
  2. Sebastian: 24
  3. Benton: 13
  4. Washington: 7
  5. Johnson: 6
  6. Lonoke: 6

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2980 81 2,800 99 19,126
Clay 1,706 12 1,646 48 17,126
Cleburne 1,912 17 1,826 69 21,199
Craighead 12,974 107 12,696 170 112,423
Crittenden 5,810 46 5,669 93 39,179
Cross 1,909 11 1,849 49 15,767
Greene 5,955 41 5,840 73 45,428
Independence 3,692 4 3,569 119 38,978
Jackson 3,194 11 3,146 36 25,156
Lawrence 2,061 12 2,007 42 14,325
Mississippi 5,701 22 5,573 106 38,745
Poinsett 3,096 12 3,009 75 25,817
Randolph 2,042 28 1,967 47 18,169
St. Francis 3,477 29 3,410 38 29,382
Sharp 1,536 11 1,480 45 16,475
Stone 973 4 940 29 10,915
White 7,681 69 7,497 115 49,784
Woodruff 628 2 615 11 8,201

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

