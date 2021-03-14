Former Westside principal penalized after testing positive for meth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Board of Education penalized a former principal at Westside Consolidated High School after it said he tested positive for drugs while on the job.
According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Education Board levied a $500 fine and suspended Michael Graham’s license for one year.
Graham was suspended then resigned rather than be fired from his job last September after school officials reportedly “presented security video and other evidence dating back to early 2020 that tied him to a ‘probable methamphetamine lab dump site’ behind the school.”
According to Saturday’s report, Graham “also tested positive for drug use while on the job.”
The paper said the superintendent filed a state Code of Ethics violation allegation against Graham, which the Ethics Subcommittee validated.
The Education Board approved the subcommittee’s recommendation to suspend Graham’s license for one year, fine him $500, and require him to “complete certain coursework, readings and written reflections as well as provide quarterly reports from therapists and sponsors regarding treatment.”
At the time of Graham’s resignation, Superintendent Scott Gauntt told Region 8 News he resigned for “personal reasons” but would not elaborate.
