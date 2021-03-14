Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (3/8/21 - 3/12/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The final week of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Earle (Rholly Davis and 1)
Our first boys nominee is Earle. Rholly Davis split the defense, he would get two and the tweet. The Bulldogs beat Tuckerman 51-39 on Thursday. Earle is in the 2A State Semifinals.
Izard County (Gunner Gleghorn block, Coby Everett coast to coast)
Our second boys nominee is Izard County. Gunner Gleghorn swats it away, Coby Everett would lead the break and get the bucket. The Cougars beat Mount Vernon-Enola 69-38 on Friday, they advanced to the 1A State Semifinals.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Jonesboro (Ereauna Hardaway 25 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb)
Our first girls nominee is Jonesboro. Ereauna Hardaway filled up the box score Friday. She had 25 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds as the Lady Hurricane beat Greenwood 67-60. JHS advanced to the 5A State Semifinals.
Batesville (Isabella Higginbottom 57 pts)
Our second girls nominee is Batesville. Isabella Higginbottom set a state tournament record Thursday. She dropped 57 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Parkview 87-77 in the 1st Round. The Mizzou signee and McDonald’s All-American nominee went 21 of 24 from the free throw line.
