A-State bowling captures Mid-Winter Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/13/21) – Winning its second-consecutive event, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team defeated Nebraska in the championship match to win the Mid-Winter Invitational Sunday at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center.
With the win, A-State finishes the regular season with three championships and two runners-up among the five events played.
The Red Wolves defeated Nebraska in six games in the championship match. A-State took game one 216-215 before the Cornhuskers won game two 212-198. The Red Wolves won games three (218-19) and four (210-161), but Nebraska extended the match to six games with a narrow 212-209 decision in the fifth game. A-State left no doubt in game six, winning 246-201 to clinch the match.
A-State finished off traditional play with a 6,080-5,960 loss to Maryville University. Despite that setback, the Red Wolves were the No. 3 seed heading into bracket play. The Red Wolves faced No. 2 seed Stephen F. Austin and opened the matchup with a 236-224 decision. After a 235-171 setback, A-State won game three 269-164, but SFA tied the match 2-2 with a game four score of 234-202. The Red Wolves won game five 237-197, but SFA forced a deciding game seven with a margin of 237-194. A-State took the deciding match 226-190 to advance to its fifth championship match in as many events this season.
The Red Wolves finished the weekend 4-6 overall with a total pinfall of 11,397, an average of 207.2 per game. Faith Welch led A-State individually, averaging 211.17 with 1,767 total pinfall in the six traditional matches and anchored the Red Wolves in bracket play.
A-State heads to New Orleans for the Southland Bowling League Championship Friday-Sunday at Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan, La. Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
