A-State bowling captures Mid-Winter Invitational

A-State finished off traditional play with a 6,080-5,960 loss to Maryville University. Despite that setback, the Red Wolves were the No. 3 seed heading into bracket play. The Red Wolves faced No. 2 seed Stephen F. Austin and opened the matchup with a 236-224 decision. After a 235-171 setback, A-State won game three 269-164, but SFA tied the match 2-2 with a game four score of 234-202. The Red Wolves won game five 237-197, but SFA forced a deciding game seven with a margin of 237-194. A-State took the deciding match 226-190 to advance to its fifth championship match in as many events this season.