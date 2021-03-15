Arkansas men to face Colgate in NCAA Tournament

The Razorbacks (22-6) were the SEC regular-season runner-up, are #14 in the NCAA NET and have an RPI of 12. The team won 12 straight games versus SEC opponents to close the season before falling in the SEC semifinals. Included in those 12 wins were six NCAA NET QUAD 1 wins, including NCAA teams Alabama, Missouri twice, Florida and LSU. (Arkansas’ other QUAD 1 win was at Kentucky.) Arkansas additionally defeated North Texas, Abilene Christian and Oral Roberts, all conference tournament champions that earned NCAA berths. The Hogs lost by four points on the road to NCAA team and projected No.3 seed Oklahoma State in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Overall, Arkansas is 6-5 versus QUAD 1 teams, 6-1 versus QUAD 2 and a combined 10-0 versus QUAD 3 and 4 teams.