Cardinals April tickets go on sale this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that April game tickets will go on sale to the general public this week.
Tickets will be sold for all 13 April home games, including a limited amount of inventory for the Home Opener on Thursday, April 8.
Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more April games can take part in a multi-game ticket sale beginning March 16, at 11 a.m.
Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase on Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m.
