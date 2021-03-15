Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation customers can expect higher bills for next nine months

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re a Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation customer, you will owe more money on bills for the next nine months after winter weather in February led to an excessive increase in electric use.
Craighead Electric officials said the typical bill will see a $20 increase each month.
That increased price is part of the energy cost adjustment, which is the cost of fuel used to generate electricity. It is being spread out over nine months.
Customers pay the normal energy cost adjustment price plus 1/9 of the February energy cost.
What you pay all depends on how many kilowatts an hour (kWh) your household uses a month.
For example, a customer who uses 1000 kWh would normally pay $5.68. The deferred February price would equal $13.82.
For a customer who uses 4000 kWh, they would normally pay $22.71. The deferred price is $55.27.
“Craighead Electric Cooperative realizes the financial impact this added cost would have on our consumer members and will take whatever steps necessary to minimize the impact,” CEO Brian Duncan said.
Craighead Electric has several payment assistance options like delayed payment agreements and bill extensions.
