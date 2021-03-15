March 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, March 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain will come to an end early today with sunshine on its heels.
This afternoon will feel warm and breezy with highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday will feel just as warm under a mix of sun and clouds.
Concern is growing about our severe threat on Wednesday as conditions may support one or two strong tornadoes, along with large hail and damaging wind.
Wrap-around clouds linger through Thursday and Friday, keeping the weather cool.
News Headlines
Some electric company customers will have to shell out more bucks on their monthly bill in the coming months following the recent round of winter storms.
A school superintendent denies any “cover up” following the Arkansas Board of Education’s decision to penalize a former principal who it says tested positive for drugs while on the job.
The president and vice president are hitting the road this week to visit vaccine clinics.
