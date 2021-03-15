Memphis Botanic Garden to host spring concert series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring concerts are back at Memphis Botanic Garden after a year of COVID-19 woes and they’re bringing local artists to the stage!
The event, Locals Live: Memphis Music at the Garden, is a two-evening concert series set for April 17 and May 14 at the Radian Amphitheater.
The series will open with Almost Famous on April 17 and on May 14 Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue will close the show.
“I’m beyond excited to have the honor of hitting the stage with the home team once again,” Southern Avenue lead singer, Tierinii Jackson told MBG officials. “There truly is no greater energy than that of a crowd that welcomes you home, even though you haven’t left in over a year! This is going to be special, and I hope to see y’all there!”
MGB says a limited number of tickets will be available due to capacity being set at 15%.
MGB members can purchase tickets early during the member pre-sale starting March 15 through March 18. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public on March 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Tickets are $25 per person, per show.
Health and safety guidelines will be in place as the community continues to fight off COVID-19. Guidelines include wearing a mask, social distanced pod seating and contactless ticketing and entry.
