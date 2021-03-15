Meteorologists keeping watch on Wednesday’s storms: ‘This could be trouble’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than two weeks before the anniversary of an EF-3 tornado touching down in Jonesboro, the Region 8 StormTEAM is keeping a close watch on a developing storm system that could bring another threat of tornadoes.
“I am getting more concerned about our severe threat on Wednesday (March 17),” said Meteorologist Bryan McCormick. “Conditions may support one or two strong tornadoes, along with large hail and damaging wind.”
He said the approaching storm system will have plenty of moisture and instability to work with.
“This could be trouble,” he said in a Monday morning tweet.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan concurred that severe weather is likely for Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
“Wednesday’s event could simply be 1-2 supercells in the afternoon,” he said. “It only takes one to really make for a rough day.”
Most of the area, according to Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, is under a medium risk for severe weather.
“Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible,” he said.
Vaughan says now is a good time to prepare:
As the “pieces are coming together for a daytime threat,” Meteorologist Zach Holder advises having a plan for work, school, and at home.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and provide live updates.
