Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - A man was flown to a Memphis hospital in serious condition Sunday night after police say his motorcycle and a car collided.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 164 and Dunklin County Road 619, one mile east of Cardwell.
Robert W. Williams, 20, of Arbyrd, was southbound when he failed to yield his 1980 Kawasaki LTD 440 to a westbound 2003 Ford Escort driven by Alex N. Tidwell, 30, of Cardwell.
Williams exited a private drive into the Escort’s path, the report stated.
Survival Flight flew Williams to The MED in Memphis with serious injuries. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a helmet.
