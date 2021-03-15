Police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville police officer is on paid administrative leave while Arkansas State Police investigate his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
According to online court documents, ASP cited 34-year-old Rick Anthony King of Batesville just after 11 p.m. Friday, March 12, on the following misdemeanor charges:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Refusal to submit to chemical test
- Driving vehicle without tags
- No liability insurance
- Speeding-more than 15 mph over limit
- Open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle
Police Chief Alan Cockrill said he is aware of the allegations and has requested all of the information and charges from ASP.
So far, he has not received anything pertaining to the case.
Cockrill said King is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
