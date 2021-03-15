Resetting antique clocks for daylight saving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For most of us, setting the clock an hour ahead for daylight saving is easy, or happens automatically, but that’s not the case for folks who own antique clocks
Sean Barnes, owner of S&N clock repair in Cape Girardeau, said it’s more difficult to change antique clocks when time falls back, and could require professional help. As we spring forward early tomorrow morning, most antique clock owners can adjust the time themselves.
“If you’ve got a chiming clock like a grandfather clock, or something like that, of course, you want to advance it 15 minutes and let it chime. Do that every 15-minute until you get your hour ahead.”
Barnes said if you have trouble adjusting the time on your antique clock, he can help you
