The teardown of the Mall begins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in almost a year, parts of the Turtle Creek Mall are being demolished.
Several viewers and KAIT cameras caught crews beginning to tear down the section of the Mall that was damaged by the March 28, 2020, EF-3 tornado.
The owners of the mall responded 30-days later and agreed to begin demolition of the unsalvagable parts of the mall.
Brookfield Properties of Chicago owns the Turtle Creek Mall and has not responded to multiple requests by KAIT as to the future of the Mall. The last correspondence with Brookfield was the 6-month anniversary of the tornado when they released the following statement;
A handful of stores have reopened in different locations since the tornado.
The “anchor stores,” Barnes and Noble announced they would not be returning to Jonesboro.
Region 8 News has requested an update from Best Buy representatives, but they’ve refused to release any updates on the electronics store returning to Jonesboro.
Dillards, which was heavily damaged, reopened a few months later in June.
JCPenney reopened a few months after Dillards in August.
Bath and Body Works told Region 8 News they planned to reopen, but neither date nor location was given.
The Buckle moved to a new location and reopened.
Build a Bear told Region 8 News they planned to reopen, but neither date nor location was given.
Chico’s announced in Jan. 2020 they would not return.
Hibbett Sports reopened on Parker Road.
Kirkland’s announced they were going to build back and reopen, but little to no work has been seen at their location.
The remaining stores in the Mall at Turtle Creek have never responded to KAIT’s multiple requests for updates.
