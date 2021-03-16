Arkansas State baseball falls in series finale at Oklahoma

In the series finale, Arkansas State baseball dropped a 12-6 decision to Oklahoma Monday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners (8-7) took an early lead and A-State (3-9) countered to make it a tight 2-1 affair, but a big fourth inning lifted OU past the Red Wolves to clinch the series. Drew Tipton launched his second homer of the season while Garrett Olson scored a pair of runs to lead the Scarlet and Black.
The Sooners struck first in the bottom of the first on a pair of RBI singles to lead 2-0. The Red Wolves then answered in the third on an RBI double by Ben Klutts to cut the deficit down to 2-1.
Tyler Hardman homered in the third to give OU a 3-1 lead before the Sooners plated five in the fourth to lead 8-1 after four. Tipton then belted a solo shot to left center in the fifth to make it 8-2 and extend his reached-base streak to 10 games.
OU plated another run in the fifth off a single and throwing error to make it 9-2. In the sixth, the Red Wolves picked up a couple of runs on an RBI single by Parker Rowland to plate Olson, then an error on the play allowed Jaylon Deshazier to score, making it a 9-4 contest.
The Sooners scored one in the sixth and two more in the seventh on doubles by Tredaway and Conor McKenna to lead 12-4 before A-State closed out the scoring columns with RBI groundouts by Rowland and Blake McCutchen.
Ben Abram tossed 3.1 innings of middle relief to get the win for Oklahoma, relieving starter Dalton Fowler, who struck out six in 2.2 innings of work. Brandon Anderson took the loss for A-State, pitching 3.1 innings to start the contest.
A-State is set to open Sun Belt Conference play, traveling to Boone, North Carolina, for a three-game set at Appalachian State.
