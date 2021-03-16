Arkansas State University to hold graduation at Centennial Bank Stadium

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School officials with Arkansas State University announced Tuesday their plans for the Spring commencement ceremony.
According to a news release, spring graduation will happen on Saturday, May 8, starting at 10 a.m.
Seating decisions for family members and others will be made in April after the state reviews the coronavirus state of emergency.
A-State’s clear bag policy will be in place, but outside food and drink will be allowed inside.
The university will live stream the event for those unable to attend the ceremony.
In the event of inclement weather, the celebrations will be moved to Sunday, May 9, at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.