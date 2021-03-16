Arkansas women’s basketball is a 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Most notably, though, were Arkansas’ two signature wins this season, as the Hogs took down both UConn (90-87), who finished the season at No. 1 in the AP Poll, and are the No. 1 seed in the River Walk Region, and Baylor (83-78), who finished the season fifth in the AP Poll, and are the No. 2 Seed in that same region. This was the first year in program history with two top-five wins, and the Hogs are the first team since South Carolina last season, who would’ve entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, to beat both the Huskies and Lady Bears in the same season.