Batesville & Izard County are Hot Shots of the Week (3/8/21 - 3/12/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finally it’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. Over 600 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Girls Winner: Batesville
Batesville beat Jonesboro in the girls ballot by 201 votes. Isabella Higginbottom set a state tournament record on March 11th. She dropped 57 points as the Lady Pioneers beat Parkview 87-77. The Mizzou signee and McDonald’s All-American nominee smashed a record that was set in the 1980′s.
Boys Winner: Izard County
Izard County beat Earle in the boys ballot by 99 votes. Gunner Gleghorn swats it away, Coby Everett would lead the break and get the bucket. The Cougars would reach the 1A State Semifinals.
