A Better Region 8: Bridging The Great Health Divide

(KAIT) -This month, KAIT and our parent company Gray Television announced an initiative to “Bridge the Great Health Divide.”
There is a severe lack of healthcare access in the Appalachia and Mississippi Delta regions of our nation.
These two areas also have some of the most unhealthy populations. There are a lot of factors why.
To help improve our region’s health, we are launching a year-long initiative called Bridging the Great Health Divide.
We will air stories and documentaries on KAIT and online to find sustainable solutions to our regional health crisis.
This initiative will also look at ways we can improve our health right now.
Google’s Innovation Hub is also providing funding to our project.
For information and to see what this project is all about, we have a link on our website.
Just click on “Bridging the Great Health Divide” at the top of kait8.com or our APP.
Let’s find solutions that make our lives better.
Living healthier lives will improve our well-being for us, our families, and our friends.
And it’ll make this a better Region 8.
