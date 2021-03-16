Bob & Sandy’s in Hardy reopens one year after fire

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was in October 2019, when a fire destroyed Bob & Sandy’s Beach Club Barbecue in Hardy. Then, the pandemic hit.
Now, the restaurant is finally barbecuing again.
The restaurant is still re-building its location on JoJo Street in Hardy, but in the meantime, they’re operating out of a trailer.
“It feels great seeing all the customers,” Owner Bob Gilliland said.
For Gilliland, it’s been a long road.
“I couldn’t afford to keep employees,” Gilliland said. “We were just making ends meet, that’s all we could do. We didn’t have any income coming in.”
With what they could afford after the fire, they saved up to get a trailer as they wait for construction to finish on their building.
When they announced their reopening, Gilliland said the demand was overwhelming.
“The first day, some of us were out here for two hours,” Gilliland said. “They weren’t complaining, but I felt bad that it was taking so long, we had an hour and a half of to-go orders.”
Even through the fire, the rebuilding, and the pandemic, Bob claimed the restaurant is in a good place.
“We’ve got a really good business,” Gilliland said. “We’re fortunate, we’re blessed.”
Bob & Sandy’s are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but multiple cars have driven by even on days they are closed to show their support for the restaurant during construction.
For the first time in a year, Bob’s happy to tell them that they’re open.
