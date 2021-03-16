Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves named to AP All-American Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time for another edition of the Reaves Report.
Austin Reaves is an Honorable Mention on the AP All-American Team. The Cedar Ridge alum was selected Tuesday afternoon. Reaves leads Oklahoma in points, rebounds, and assists this season. He’s on pace to become the first player in program history to lead the Sooners in all three categories in a single season.
The First Team All-Big 12 selection averaged 17 points a night. Oklahoma will face Missouri Saturday at 6:25pm in the NCAA Tournament.
