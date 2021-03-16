Debate over new fire station gets heated

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past couple of months, the need for a new fire station has been a heated discussion throughout Oak Grove Heights.
Everyone agreed on getting a fire station but funding the fire station has caused deep division amongst citizens and city leaders.
“We’re not against building a firehouse,” one councilman said, “Where is the money going to come from?”
The wife of one volunteer firefighter argued that 13% of the sewer funds, which some had proposed shifting to fund the new fire station, is a considerably small amount of money.
“That 13% equates to about $1,500,” she said.
Councilman Mike Robinson agreed, saying that the city gets “10 times” what it has received in the past.
The argument eventually became heated.
“They are more than just a volunteer fire department, Rudy!” exclaimed one citizen.
Some were even making personal jabs about raises and hours worked in the city council.
After more than an hour’s discussion, the city council tabled the discussion until further notice.
