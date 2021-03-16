Former Westside teacher and student say former principal deserves greater discipline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One former Westside High School teacher and student say that Michael Graham deserves more than a $500 fine and one year suspended license. They believe he should never be allowed to have a career in education again after unethical actions and suspected drug use.
“It was a really bad working environment when he was there, and for him to get a slap on the wrist from basically the ethics board or whatever, I believe that he does not need to work in a school system anymore. He does not need to have children, teenagers, anybody,” said Sherri Patel.
Patel worked at Westside High School for 8 years as a Family and Consumer Science teacher. She worked with Graham for three years until 2016.
“Just his character, just the unethical things he did before this even came to light, it would trouble me to know that he is employed with any school,” said Patel.
She said she felt targeted.
“He really pressured me to quit,” said Patel.
Patel said Graham would also harass other teachers.
“He harassed certain teachers a lot. He always came off as kind of a bully. I had never dealt with anything like that in any career I’ve been in,” said Patel.
Patel feels like Graham got just a slap on the wrist. She thinks past unethical actions plus alleged drug use deserve more than a one-year suspended license.
“I thought he was cool. He was hyped up. He loved talking to everybody stopping in the hallways talking to everyone,” said former student Destiny Morrison.
Morrison says she remembers Graham as “the cool principal” but then noticed things changing. She says she noticed Graham acting jittery.
“We would notice he would disappear. We wouldn’t be able to find him. It started getting weird,” said Morrison.
Region 8 News has reached out to superintendent Gauntt about Patel’s allegations. He says it happened before he was superintendent, and previous accusations of harassment did not get brought up during the drug investigation.
