March 16: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Look for more nice weather on Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 70.
Wednesday is when the weather becomes more concerning.
As a warm front lifts to the north, showers and storms will move across Region 8.
These storms should not be too severe, but could have some thunder and lightning with them.
Gusty winds and hail are not out of the question.
As the air becomes more unstable in the afternoon, supercells could develop and produce severe weather with tornadoes possible.
News Headlines
A Region 8 nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 is changing its visitation policy.
A former teacher and a student say a Region 8 principal penalized for using drugs on campus should face greater discipline.
Nearly a year after a tornado tore through its center, demolition has begun at The Mall at Turtle Creek.
