Marquis Eaton & Norchad Omier earn NABC All-District honors

Senior guard Marquis Eaton and freshman forward Norchad Omier were each named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District 23, the organization announced Tuesday.
With the selection of Eaton and Omier, A-State has two NABC All-District selections for the first time since the 2012-13 season (Brandon Peterson and Trey Finn).
Eaton, a Second Team All-Sun Belt pick, finished the year ranked fifth in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game and led the Sun Belt Conference with 91 assists against just 39 turnovers while playing 32.5 minutes per game. He was the only player in the league with 80-plus assists and he led with a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He finished as one of only five players nationally in any conference to log 90 or more assists and 40 or fewer assists in conference only games. He shot 42.5 percent (71-167) from the field and 33.3 percent (20-60) beyond the arc. He ranked second in the league in free throw percentage knocking down 89.8 percent (79-88) at the stripe. For the season, Eaton had a league-best 124 assists against 56 turnovers in 24 games played.
The Helena, Ark., native and Jonesboro High School product surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during the season and is one of 21 Sun Belt Conference players since the 1991-92 season to have at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in their career. He is among four players in program history with 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists joining Reggie Gordon (1983-87), Micah Marsh (1994-98) and Chico Fletcher (1996-00). He climbed to 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,321 points scored and is sixth on the all-time assists’ charts with 374.Omier, the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt honoree, finished the season averaging 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds joining Michael Beasley (Kansas State), Paul Millsap (Louisiana Tech) and Adonal Foyle (Colgate) as the only freshmen since the 1992-93 season to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. In that span, just 63 players, regardless of classification, have finished a season with those statistics. He is the fourth Sun Belt Conference player to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds since 1992-93, the first since Shawn Long (Louisiana) back in the 2015-16 season.
The first Division I player from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, the most among any freshman. Eleven of his 15 double-doubles came against league foes, including back-to-back 18-rebound efforts in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. He logged 19 games with 10 or more rebounds, second-most nationally and most among players from the league. Among the nation’s best, Omier ranked third in total rebounds per game (12.3), fourth in total rebounds (282), fifth in offensive rebounds per game (4.00) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (8.26).
NABC All-District 23 First Team
Devante’ Jones - Coastal Carolina
Michael Flowers - South Alabama
Shahada Wells - UT Arlington
Cedric Russell - Louisiana
Ruot Monyyong - Little Rock
Second Team
Mason Harrell - Texas St.
Corey Allen - Georgia St.
Norchad Omier - Arkansas St.
Marquis Eaton - Arkansas St.
Caleb Asberry - Texas St.
