Marquis Eaton & Norchad Omier earn NABC All-District honors

The Helena, Ark., native and Jonesboro High School product surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during the season and is one of 21 Sun Belt Conference players since the 1991-92 season to have at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists in their career. He is among four players in program history with 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists joining Reggie Gordon (1983-87), Micah Marsh (1994-98) and Chico Fletcher (1996-00). He climbed to 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,321 points scored and is sixth on the all-time assists’ charts with 374.Omier, the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt honoree, finished the season averaging 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds joining Michael Beasley (Kansas State), Paul Millsap (Louisiana Tech) and Adonal Foyle (Colgate) as the only freshmen since the 1992-93 season to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. In that span, just 63 players, regardless of classification, have finished a season with those statistics. He is the fourth Sun Belt Conference player to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds since 1992-93, the first since Shawn Long (Louisiana) back in the 2015-16 season.