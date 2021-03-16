Mental health therapist shares ways to cope with weather anxiety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re feeling uneasy about Wednesday’s possible threat of severe weather, there are ways you can cope. A mental health therapist shared her tips Tuesday on the best ways to manage.
Therapist Amy Flaherty with True Hope Counseling in Jonesboro said the main reason people feel storm anxiety is because they feel out of control and the best way to deal with these feelings is to make a plan and prepare.
She added that storm anxiety is a very real thing and several may be experiencing PTSD from last year’s March 28 tornado.
“For me and my family, we were in our basement watching it, and it was super scary, so just acknowledging that as well, just going, you know, this was really scary on top of the pandemic,” said Flaherty.
She adds it helps to practice coping skills like breathing, meditation, or prayer.
Surrounding yourself with those you care about will also reduce stress and provide an extra layer of support.
One way to give yourself a sense of control is to practice your severe weather safety plan.
“Where are you going to get in your house? Are you going to have backup radios? Are you going to be able to tune into Ryan Vaughan? What are you going to be able to do and even like, role play that, because as much planning as you can get and prepared ahead of time, you’re going to feel so much better,” Flaherty said.
Other ways to cope include:
- Stay informed on conditions. Have backup methods to get information like a radio or weather app.
- Talk out your fears with a loved one.
- Plan how you and your family will stay in contact in case you lose electricity or phone service.
“Just the best defense is a really good offense,” said Flaherty.
For more information on how to make a safety plan or tips on how to cope with weather anxiety, click here.
