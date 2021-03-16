Paragould native Braxton Burnside named SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould’s own earned conference accolades on Tuesday.
Arkansas shortstop Braxton Burnside was named the Southeastern Conference Softball Co-Player of the Week. She hit 4 home runs as the Razorbacks swept #20 South Carolina in a three game series. Burnside had 5 hits, 5 runs scored, and 7 RBI. The Hogs notched their first SEC road sweep in 12 years.
Burnside leads the conference with 15 home runs and 34 runs batted in this season. She’s 2nd nationally in HR and 3rd in RBI. Arkansas moved up to #17 in the USA Softball & NFCA polls. The 20-2 Razorbacks have a four game homestand this week. They’ll host Liberty Tuesday at 6:00pm on SEC Network+. The Hogs then welcome Ole Miss to Bogle Park for a weekend series starting Friday at 6:00pm.
