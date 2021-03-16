Poplar Bluff student among ‘Picture the Music’ finalists

By Clayton Hester | March 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 5:10 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the finalists of the 31st annual Picture the Music competition is Poplar Bluff R-I first grader Lauren Chronister of Oak Grove.

She is one of the 100 students selected out of 6,000 participants from Missouri and Illinois.

The competition is presented by the St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association.

The students had to listen to the piece “Juba Dance” from Florence Price and make a sketch based on how they were inspired by the work.

They will celebrate on March 27 via a virtual awards ceremony.

