Schoolhouse believed to be around or over 100 years old catches fire

Independence County, Ark. (KAIT) - A schoolhouse believed to be around or over 100 years old caught fire Monday evening.
According to the Bethesda Fire Department Facebook page, the Limedale school house burned Monday evening.
According to the post, BFD was called to the scene around 8:50 Monday night.
When the first department vehicle arrived, they described the fire as a fully involved structure fire
Ruddell Hill Fire Department was also dispatched to help with controlling the flames.
According to the post, a few members of the fire department claim that the building was at least 100 years old.
