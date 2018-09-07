Stay Aware Wednesday, Severe Weather Likely

We stay quiet overnight with a round of storms to greet us out the door in the morning. These likely won’t be severe but could be loud with thunder, heavy rain, and small hail. Ingredients for severe weather increase by the afternoon with threat lasting from noon to around 8 PM. Not everyone may see severe weather, but the threat is there for any storms to produce hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. Have a plan and make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings throughout the day. Cooler air moves in behind the storms. We’ll stay dry for multiple days until probably early next week.