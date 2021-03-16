Walnut Ridge park to get 16 surveillance cameras to help with vandalism, crime

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge will have a bit more protection at Stewart Park. Starting Monday, multiple security cameras were being installed around the park.
A total of 16 cameras will be put up in addition to extra lighting.
Sheriff Jordan Cooksey said the park has had some problems with vandalism during the summer months.
“Particularly at nighttime, there are some dark areas,” Cooksey said. “Our park has a lot of woods in it, so it’s difficult to light adequately.”
Cooksey mentioned one incident where multiple bathroom windows were knocked out.
“We’re hopeful this will help out quite a bit,” Cooksey said. “Probably along the lines of once a month, once every other month, we have some sort of small vandalism.”
Mayor Charles Snapp said the cameras will give the park a sense of safety.
“It’s not just vandalism, it’s a safety factor,” Snapp said. “We want people to feel comfortable but we want to be able to confirm if there are issues who it is.”
Snapp says the cameras will allow the police department to have 24/7 access to the park through a mobile app and a hotspot.
The cost of the project will be around $15,000 to complete. Snapp said all cameras are expected to be up and running by the week of March 22.
