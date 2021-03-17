Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee named to AP All-American Team

Dungee was certainly deserving of the honor, as the First Team All-SEC selection put up monster numbers during her final season on the Hill. Her 22.2 points per game leads the SEC, and she is one of just 14 players in the NCAA averaging 22 points or more. The redshirt senior does a lot of her damage from the foul line – she currently leads the nation in free throws made (163) and is third in the nation in attempts (206). All that scoring added up for Dungee, as she now has 2,120 career points, the most points in a collegiate career ever by a Razorback Women’s Basketball player.