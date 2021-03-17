Arkansas guard Moses Moody lands on AP All-American Team

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody was voted to the Associated Press All-America men’s basketball team, it was announced today.
Moody was named honorable mention, giving the program a member of the AP All-America team for the third consecutive year. Moody, Arkansas’ 32nd All-American, earns his second All-American this season as he was named second team on Andy Katz’ NCAA March Madness squad.
Moody is the first Razorback freshman to make an All-American team. He ranks third in the SEC and third among the NCAA’s freshmen in scoring at 17.4 ppg. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and is one of three NCAA freshmen to average 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds this season.
In the SEC, Moody was one of two players – the only freshman – to rank among the SEC top 20 in scoring, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and rebounding. He is also one of three players – the only freshman – to shoot at least 42 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.
Moody’s Honors To Date:
^ Second team All-American (Andy Katz NCAA March Madness)
^ Honorable mention All-American (AP)
^ Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Finalist
^ USBWA All-District VII
^ NABC first team All-District 20
^ SEC Freshman of the Year (Coaches)
^ SEC Newcomer of the Year (AP)
^ First team All-SEC (Coaches)
^ First team All-SEC (AP)
^ First team All-SEC (USA TODAY Sports Network)
^ SEC All-Freshman Team
^ 3x SEC Freshman of the Week
^ SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.