Arkansas State football continues spring practice Tuesday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continued spring practice Tuesday afternoon. The scarlet and black were in full pads at Centennial Bank Stadium. It’s the 4th Red Wolves workout under 1st year head coach Butch Jones.
Thursday will be the final A-State practice before Spring Break. Jones mentioned that the session will be highlighted by a “red zone lock out scrimmage.” He’s stressed situational football, details, and physicality throughout the spring.
We’re about a month away from the Arkansas State Spring Game, it’s set for Saturday, April 17th.
