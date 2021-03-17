Arkansas State golfer Julien Sale finishes T3 at Tiger Invitational

Back-to-back 5-under par 67′s helped Julien Sale climb the leaderboard to a tie for third at the Tiger Invitational hosted by Auburn that concluded Wednesday at Grand National.
Playing among a field that features 23 top-100 ranked players, Sale tied for third overall and was second among those 23 ranked players. Coming into the week ranked No. 18 by GolfStat, Sale opened with a 1-over 73, but the back-to-back 5-under par 67′s gave him a total of 207 (-9) for the week. Zan Luka Stirn placed 35th with a total of 217 (+1) while Luka Naglic and Adam Thorp tied for 66th with a total of 222 (+6). Jack Madden finished 82nd with a total of 230 (+14).
Among 11 top-50 ranked teams in the field, A-State (36-13) finished 10th among 15 teams, tops among the three Sun Belt teams in the field. Ranked No. 24 in the latest GolfStat rankings, the Red Wolves totaled 284 (-4) in the final round to climb four spots in the team standings. A-State totaled 866 for the event, two strokes better than No. 6 Texas A&M and three strokes better than No. 37 UAB. With the two top-50 wins this week, the Red Wolves are 10-9 on the season against the top-50, including 6-8 against the top-25.
The Red Wolves head to the Tar Heel Intercollegiate March 27-28. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
Tiger Invitational Final Results
Grand National | Par 72
10. Arkansas State | 296-298-288=882 (+18)
T3. Julien Sale | 73-67-67=207 (-9)
35. Zan Luka Stirn | 74-72-71=217 (+1)
T66. Luka Naglic | 76-73-73=222 (+6)
T66. Adam Thorp | 72-77-73=222 (+6)
82. Jack Madden | 76-75-79=230 (+14)
