Arkansas State golfer Julien Sale finishes T3 at Tiger Invitational

Among 11 top-50 ranked teams in the field, A-State (36-13) finished 10th among 15 teams, tops among the three Sun Belt teams in the field. Ranked No. 24 in the latest GolfStat rankings, the Red Wolves totaled 284 (-4) in the final round to climb four spots in the team standings. A-State totaled 866 for the event, two strokes better than No. 6 Texas A&M and three strokes better than No. 37 UAB. With the two top-50 wins this week, the Red Wolves are 10-9 on the season against the top-50, including 6-8 against the top-25.