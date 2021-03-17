Arkansas State women’s basketball roster continues to take shape for 2021-22

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A leading rebounder is returning to the Red Wolves while one of the leading scorers is leaving.
Arkansas State women’s basketball announced Wednesday that Morgan Wallace is coming back for the 2021-22 season. The Little Rock native led the Red Wolves in rebounding in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report that Peyton Martin is entering the transfer portal. The Pine Bluff native led the Red Wolves in scoring in the 2018-19 season. Martin was named to the 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team. She’s the 16th player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career. Martin averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season.
The 2021-22 roster is currently at 14 players. Matt Daniel signed 6 players (4 HS, 2 JUCO) in November 2020 including Little Rock Central standout Lauryn Pendleton.
