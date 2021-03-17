Arkansas State women’s basketball roster continues to take shape for 2021-22

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report that Peyton Martin is entering the transfer portal. The Pine Bluff native led the Red Wolves in scoring in the 2018-19 season. Martin was named to the 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team. She’s the 16th player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career. Martin averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season.