Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 2nd at HBU Intercollegiate

Led by three players inside the top-10, the Arkansas State women’s golf team finished second at the Houston Baptist University Intercollegiate Tuesday at Riverbend Country Club.
A-State (33-27-1) posted a three-day total of 882 (+18), the seventh-lowest three-round total in program history. This marks the second-consecutive event that the Red Wolves post a top-10 low three-round total after posting the second-lowest mark of 877 last month at the First Coast Classic. The Red Wolves posted a 288 (E) for the final round, tied for the fifth-lowest round in program history. Sam Houston State finished at 866 (+2) for the tournament while Incarnate Word was third with a total of 894 (+30).
Elise Schultz carded a final round 2-under par 70 to finish tied for third with a total of 216 (E), tying her career-best three-round total. Grayson Gladden finished fifth with a total of 217 (+1) after a final round even-par 72. Olivia Schmidt turned in a final round score of 73 (+1) to total 222 (+6) for the event and tied for ninth individually. Kiley Rodrigues carded a final round 73 (+1) for a three-day total of 231 (+15) and a tie for 29th. Kayla Burke finished 31st overall with a total of 232 (+16).
The Red Wolves play their final regular season tournament March 29-30 at the Diane Daughtery Invitational. The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set for April 18-20 in Daytona Beach, Fla. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).
HBU Intercollegiate Final Results
Riverbend CC | Par 72
2. Arkansas State | 296-298-288=882 (+18)
T3. Elise Schultz | 72-74-70=216 (E)
5. Grayson Gladden | 73-72-72=217 (+1)
T9. Olivia Schmidt | 75-74-73=222 (+6)
T29. Kiley Rodrigues | 78-80-73=231 (+15)
31. Kayla Burke | 76-78-78=232 (+16)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.