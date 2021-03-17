Crittenden County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on gun case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Turrell man will be spending the next decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to a firearms charge in federal court.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Little Rock, Flando Selvy, 42, of Turrell pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Tuesday, Selvy was sentenced in the case.
Federal prosecutors say the case centered around a July 2017 incident where Selvy shot Dewayne Aikens with a Taurus 9 mm handgun. Aikens died and authorities found a 9-mm shell casing that matched the ammunition in the weapon.
Selvy was charged with Aikens’ murder, but the trial ended in a hung jury, prosecutors said.
Selvy, who was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after he is released from prison, received the maximum punishment allowed under federal law.
Prosecutors also said that there is no parole in the federal prison system and thanked the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department for their help in the case.
