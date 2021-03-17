Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:27 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 327,781 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 257,629 confirmed cases
    • 70,152 probable cases
  • 319,445 recoveries
  • 2,808 active cases
    • 1,942 confirmed active cases
    • 866 probable active cases
  • 5,507 total deaths
    • 4,400 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,107 deaths among probable cases
  • 260 currently hospitalized
    • 116 in ICU
    • 54 on ventilators
  • 3,289,257 people total have been tested
    • 9.2% positive PCR tests
    • 16.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,948,650 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, March 16:

  1. Pulaski: 54
  2. Benton: 49
  3. Washington: 35
  4. Faulkner: 22
  5. Baxter: 15

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,003 86 2,818 99 19,314
Clay 1,708 7 1,653 48 17,259
Cleburne 1,922 20 1,833 69 21,363
Craighead 12,992 84 12,736 171 113,070
Crittenden 5,813 28 5,689 94 39,529
Cross 1,911 10 1,852 49 15,846
Greene 5,970 45 5,851 73 45,656
Independence 3,695 8 3,567 120 39,216
Jackson 3,195 13 3,144 37 25,331
Lawrence 2,064 11 2,011 42 14,395
Mississippi 5,708 20 5,582 106 39,026
Poinsett 3,099 12 3,011 76 26,060
Randolph 2,046 26 1,973 47 18,469
St. Francis 3,484 30 3,415 39 29,543
Sharp 1,538 10 1,483 45 16,620
Stone 979 3 947 29 11,090
White 7,707 72 7,520 115 50,093
Woodruff 628 3 613 12 8,220

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

