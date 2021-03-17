Former Westside principal Michael Graham responds to drug investigation and harassment allegations: “No comment”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to investigate after learning former principal Michael Graham of Westside High School had his license suspended after he tested positive for meth. It happened as the school and authorities investigate a meth lab on the edge of campus, and Graham resigned.
Region 8 News spoke with Graham over the phone on Tuesday.
When asked what he had to say about the drug investigation, he responded “No comment.”
When asked if he had anything to say to the teachers accusing him of harassment, he also responded with “No comment.”
Region 8 News tried to obtain a copy of the vote breakdown from the state Department of Education Board, who handed down Graham’s punishment. That information is protected by law.
We were told the following:
“The information you seek is exempt from disclosure. Arkansas Code Annotated § 6-17-428(m) states: (m) Except as provided in subsection (o) of this section, all records and all hearings, meetings, and deliberations of the Professional Licensure Standards Board and the ethics subcommittee relating to an ethics complaint are confidential and exempt from the Freedom of Information Act of 1967, § 25-19-101 et seq.”
We do not know how many board members supported the punishment of a $500 fine and one year suspended license.
Region 8 News still has a Freedom of Information Act request pending for Graham’s personnel file & attendance record from the time of the incident.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.
