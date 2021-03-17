Former Westside principal Michael Graham responds to drug investigation and harassment allegations: “No comment”

“The information you seek is exempt from disclosure. Arkansas Code Annotated § 6-17-428(m) states: (m) Except as provided in subsection (o) of this section, all records and all hearings, meetings, and deliberations of the Professional Licensure Standards Board and the ethics subcommittee relating to an ethics complaint are confidential and exempt from the Freedom of Information Act of 1967, § 25-19-101 et seq.”