Jan Morgan to challenge Sen. Boozman in 2022

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hot Springs woman said Wednesday she will challenge incumbent Republican Sen. John Boozman in the 2022 GOP primary.
According to a report from content partner KARK, Jan Morgan said in a YouTube announcement she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat.
Morgan, who lost the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary after receiving 30.4% of the vote against incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said she believes her experience as a mother, wife, and conservative activist provides her a key opportunity next year.
Morgan also criticized Sen. Boozman’s conservative record in the announcement. The AP reported Wednesday that Morgan also criticized Sen. Boozman’s vote earlier this year to certify President Biden’s victory in the Nov. 2020 general election.
Boozman was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. The state’s senior senator announced on March 6 his plans to seek another term in office.
The primary is May 24, 2022, while the general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.