March 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is Wednesday, March 17.
Weather Headlines
Most of the Deep South is under the gun for a significant outbreak of severe weather this St. Patrick’s Day, including Region 8.
Scattered thunderstorms early today may produce large hail, followed by a tornado and wind threat this evening.
These powerful storms should end just before midnight, after leaving a widespread 1-2″ rainfall.
It’ll feel windy and much colder for the rest of the week.
News Headlines
Facing the possibility of severe storms during school hours, some districts in Region 8 have begun preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.
Ward voting changes and a private club permit application were among the topics discussed at last night’s city council meeting.
